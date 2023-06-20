News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash which closed major Doncaster road

A motorcyclist was taken to hopsital after a crash which closed a major Doncaster road.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST

Emergency services responded at around 5.19pm yesterday following reports of a collision on High Road, in the Warmsworth area of Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire police spokesman said: “On arrival it was discovered that a white Audi A5 and a motorbike had been in collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The road was closed for several hours following the crash in Warmsworth.The road was closed for several hours following the crash in Warmsworth.
The road was closed for several hours following the crash in Warmsworth.
Most Popular

“The road was closed for around three hours while the scene was cleared.”

Related topics:MotorcyclistDoncasterEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceAudi