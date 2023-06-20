Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash which closed major Doncaster road
A motorcyclist was taken to hopsital after a crash which closed a major Doncaster road.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
Emergency services responded at around 5.19pm yesterday following reports of a collision on High Road, in the Warmsworth area of Doncaster.
A South Yorkshire police spokesman said: “On arrival it was discovered that a white Audi A5 and a motorbike had been in collision.
“The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
“The road was closed for around three hours while the scene was cleared.”