Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash which closed major Doncaster road

Emergency services responded at around 5.19pm yesterday following reports of a collision on High Road, in the Warmsworth area of Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire police spokesman said: “On arrival it was discovered that a white Audi A5 and a motorbike had been in collision.

“The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The road was closed for several hours following the crash in Warmsworth.