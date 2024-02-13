Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crashing off road near Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are now appealing for information following the single vehicle road traffic collision on the A161 Crowle Road which happened on Sunday.

Humberside Police say a red Yamaha Tracer was travelling between Crowle and Eastoft at approximately 3.30pm when the rider, a 48-year-old man is believed to have lost control and came to a stop in a nearby field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “He was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for serious injuries.”

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 365 of 11 February.”