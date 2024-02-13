Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crashing off road near Doncaster
Officers are now appealing for information following the single vehicle road traffic collision on the A161 Crowle Road which happened on Sunday.
Humberside Police say a red Yamaha Tracer was travelling between Crowle and Eastoft at approximately 3.30pm when the rider, a 48-year-old man is believed to have lost control and came to a stop in a nearby field.
A spokesman said: “He was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for serious injuries.”
“We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 365 of 11 February.”
Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.