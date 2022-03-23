Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crash closes Doncaster area road
A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash which closed a Doncaster area road for a number of hours.
Emergency services were called at about 7.10pm yesterday to the collision between a motorcycle and a car on Rockingham Road, Swinton.
The incident occurred between the junction with Broadway and the Woodman roundabout and involved a blue Vauxhall Scirocco and a motorcycle.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The motorcyclist received serious injuries and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene. He was later transferred to hospital.
"The driver and passenger in the Scirocco were checked over at the scene.
“Both vehicles were recovered and the road was closed while this was carried out.”
If anyone was in the area at the time and saw the build-up to the incident, or was driving past and has dash cam which caught the incident, please contact 101 quoting incident number 890 of 22 March.