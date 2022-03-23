Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crash closes Doncaster area road

Emergency services were called at about 7.10pm yesterday to the collision between a motorcycle and a car on Rockingham Road, Swinton.

The incident occurred between the junction with Broadway and the Woodman roundabout and involved a blue Vauxhall Scirocco and a motorcycle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The motorcyclist received serious injuries and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene. He was later transferred to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was shut for a number of hours while police dealt with the incident.

"The driver and passenger in the Scirocco were checked over at the scene.

“Both vehicles were recovered and the road was closed while this was carried out.”