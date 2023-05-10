Motorcyclist in 20s taken to hospital after bike crashes into fence in Doncaster

Police received reports just before 6pm on May 6 to a road traffic collision on Marshland Road, Moorends.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It was reported that a motorbike rider, a man in his 20’s had collided with a fence. The road was closed for a few hours, while enquiries were conducted.

“The man was taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”