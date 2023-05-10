Motorcyclist in 20s taken to hospital after bike crashes into fence in Doncaster
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after his bike crashed into a fence in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th May 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:01 BST
Police received reports just before 6pm on May 6 to a road traffic collision on Marshland Road, Moorends.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It was reported that a motorbike rider, a man in his 20’s had collided with a fence. The road was closed for a few hours, while enquiries were conducted.
“The man was taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”