Motorcyclist in 20s taken to hospital after bike crashes into fence in Doncaster

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after his bike crashed into a fence in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 10th May 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:01 BST

Police received reports just before 6pm on May 6 to a road traffic collision on Marshland Road, Moorends.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It was reported that a motorbike rider, a man in his 20’s had collided with a fence. The road was closed for a few hours, while enquiries were conducted.

“The man was taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”

A motorcyclist was injured after the bike they were on hit a fence.
