Motorcyclist, 21, suffers serious head injuries in Doncaster hit and run road smash
A young motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after a road collision in Doncaster which saw four people in a car involved in the smash run from the scene.
Emergency services were called to Thorne Road, Wheatley, at 11.15pm last night (30 August), to reports that a car had collided with a motorcyclist opposite Norborough Road.
The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, suffered serious injuries to his head, and was taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.
It is reported that there were four occupants in the car, a Ford Fiesta, and it's reported that they made off from the scene on foot.
Most Popular
-
1
Steps hit back at Yorkshire Wildlife Park over 'disastrous' Doncaster concert
-
2
Court round-up - Latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court
-
3
£730,000 seized from gang who set up cross-Pennine drug ring in Doncaster
-
4
Motorcyclist, 21, suffers serious head injuries in Doncaster hit and run road smash
-
5
Driver, 15, in 'cannabis car' with false plates pulled by police in Doncaster
Officers are now keen to identify the occupants of the car in relation to this investigation.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is believed three occupants ran in the direction of Thorne Road into the park, and one occupant ran in the direction of Norborough Road."
Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or witnessed the manner of driving prior to the incident, in particular if you have Dash Cam footage or CCTV to contact Police.
If you have any information, please contact police via live chat, the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1118 of 30 August 2022. You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.