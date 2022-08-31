Motorcyclist, 21, suffers serious head injuries in Doncaster hit and run road smash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Thorne Road, Wheatley, at 11.15pm last night (30 August), to reports that a car had collided with a motorcyclist opposite Norborough Road.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, suffered serious injuries to his head, and was taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.

It is reported that there were four occupants in the car, a Ford Fiesta, and it's reported that they made off from the scene on foot.

Officers are now keen to identify the occupants of the car in relation to this investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is believed three occupants ran in the direction of Thorne Road into the park, and one occupant ran in the direction of Norborough Road."

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or witnessed the manner of driving prior to the incident, in particular if you have Dash Cam footage or CCTV to contact Police.

If you have any information, please contact police via live chat, the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1118 of 30 August 2022. You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/