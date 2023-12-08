News you can trust since 1925
Morning chaos as huge power cut hits more than a thousand Doncaster homes

More than a thousand homes in Doncaster have been plunged into chaos this morning following a huge power cut.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:58 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:58 GMT
Homes and businesses in the Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun areas were left without power for nearly two hours following the outage at around 8.15am.

There were unconfirmed reports of a minor collision at the junction of Brecks Lane and Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall after traffic lights failed.

Northern Powergrid blamed the problem on cabling issues with power restored shortly after 10am.

