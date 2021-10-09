More than half of Brits say Brexit is going badly amid food and petrol shortages

In the latest YouGov poll, 53% now say Brexit is going badly – the highest seen yet – compared to just 18% who think it is going well.

The last few weeks have seen the Army brought in to deliver petrol, shortages at the pumps as well as ongoing supply chain problems which have left some supermarket shelves empty.

There are growing concerns that Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas could all be disrupted, with major retailers all warning of shortages.

More than half of Brits say Brexit isn't working.

Pro European group Stay European said: “Our message on Brexit is finally starting to get through. 74% of people surveyed this week agree that Brexit is to blame for the shortage of lorry drivers in the UK – and so for the knock-on fuel and food shortages.

"Even the biggest fan of Brexit and Boris Johnson is going to have an increasingly hard time avoiding the day to day shortages caused by leaving the EU.

"Brexit means a rolling crisis in every sector of the economy – and new ones continue to pop up thick and fast.”

Other problems facing the country include a growing cull of pigs because of the shortage of meat processing workers while one of the largest school canteen suppliers has advised schools to start stockpiling food so children can be fed through the winter.

Dairy farmers are having to pour tens of thousands of litres of milk down the drain because of the lack of lorry drivers – one of the reasons why supermarket milk shelves are often sitting empty.

The makers of Quality Street chocolates have said they may not be able to supply enough for Christmas, because of "supply chain issues.”

Only 27 drivers, or 127 according to Boris Johnson, have taken up the government's three-month HGV visa – despite 5,000 being made available and a shortage of 100,000 in the industry.