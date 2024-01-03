More than 100 rail passengers stranded in Doncaster after Storm Henk flooding

More than 100 rail passengers were left stranded at Doncaster railway station after flooding from Storm Henk submerged tracks.

TransPennine Express said trains between Doncaster and Cleethorpes were "unable to run" and advised customers not to travel for the rest of Tuesday.

LNER services in the area were also heavily disrupted after the region was lashed with torrential rain.

A BBC reporter at the station said those stranded had been left "angry and annoyed" by the sudden cancellations.

More than 100 passengers were stranded at Doncaster railway station following flooding.

Naj Modak, who was trying to get to Scunthorpe from York, said some customers were being put in taxis home by the train companies and that the scene was "very disorganised".

He said 150 or so passengers had been stranded with replacement buses also used to get passengers on the move.