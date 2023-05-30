News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide

More people were injured in e-scooter collisions in South Yorkshire

More people were injured in e-scooter collisions in South Yorkshire last year, new figures show.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

The RAC Foundation said the rise in e-scooter injuries across Great Britain reveals "real life" frequent use of the vehicles is getting ahead of e-scooter trials and legislation.

Department for Transport figures show 17 casualties were recorded by South Yorkshire Police last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was up from 10 in 2021 and a significant increase from five casualties two years prior.

Department for Transport figures show 17 casualties were recorded by South Yorkshire Police last yearDepartment for Transport figures show 17 casualties were recorded by South Yorkshire Police last year
Department for Transport figures show 17 casualties were recorded by South Yorkshire Police last year
Most Popular

South Yorkshire follows the overall trend across Great Britain where there is an ever-rising number of e-scooter casualties. Last year there was a total of 1,458 casualties involving e-scooters – up slightly from 1,434 in 2021 and a leap from 484 in 2020.

Private e-scooters cannot be legally ridden on roads or pavements in the UK but have become a common sight, particularly in urban areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trials of rental e-scooters on roads in dozens of towns and cities across England are ongoing.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: "As the e-scooter trials rumble on these figures show that the vehicles are in frequent use – and apparently all-too frequent collisions – across the whole country. Real life is very quickly getting ahead of legislation."

He added: "As ministers ponder the future of these devices it is important councils are better funded to keep highway surfaces up to scratch so all road users – not least those on two wheels – don’t fall foul of the rash of potholes which remain far too common."

The statistics also show there were 12 deaths as a result of e-scooter collisions. Of them, 11 were e-scooter users and one was a pedestrian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Additionally, the figures reveal e-scooter users made up the majority of those severely or slightly injured with 1,106 hurt (76%), while 233 pedestrians were injured (16%).

The remainder were cyclists, or occupants of other motor vehicles.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Safety is at the heart of our e-scooter trials and privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal to use on the road."

They added the department is committed to protecting all road users and is investing £5 billion from 2020 to 2025 to help local authorities maintain local roads, with an extra £200 million announced in the Budget.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This will help them fix millions of potholes a year and resurface roads up and down the country, making journeys smoother and safer for everyone," they said.

Related topics:Great BritainSouth YorkshireDepartment for TransportSouth Yorkshire PoliceEnglandBudget