The Government has been warned more extreme weather linked to climate change will mean more fire risks to the public, and faces calls for more investment from the firefighters' union.

The South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to 3,000 fires in the third quarter of 2022, across July, August and September.

That period coincides with last year's summer heatwave, when a record-breaking 40.3C was recorded at Coningsby in Lincolnshire on July 19. The Met Office has since revealed 2022 was the joint-hottest summer on record in England.

The figures show an 82 per cent increase on the same period in 2021, when the fire service was called to 1,644 fires.

While firefighters deal with a wide range of incidents, the total number of fires rose significantly across England.

Of the 3,000 fires in South Yorkshire last year, 650 of them were so-called 'primary fires'.

These are fires which occur in a non-derelict building, vehicle or outdoor structure or involved a fatality, casualty or rescue or were attended by five or more pumping appliances.

This was a 15 per cent increase on the same period in 2021, when there were 564 primary fires.

There were also 2,349 secondary fires – generally small outdoor fires, not involving people or property – more than double the number in summer 2021 when there were 1,073.

Across England, July to September 2022 saw more fires than in any other three-month period for over a decade. There were 68,278 recorded fires, more than in a single quarter since 2011.

Average incident response times also rose last year.

In South Yorkshire the average response time for primary fires in 2022 was nine minutes and six seconds.

This was an increase on 2021, when the average response time for primary fires was eight minutes and 25 seconds.

Last summer England saw the joint warmest mean temperature ever recorded (17.1C) equalling that of summer 2018, while some areas saw less than 50 per cent of their typical summer rainfall.

The warmest and driest areas were in the East of England, while for East Anglia and parts of northeast England it was the hottest summer on record.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union warned climate change means fire services need to do more to prepare for future extreme weather, and the impact it has on firefighters.

He said: "The Government has turned a blind eye to the obvious: the climate emergency means record breaking heatwaves. Rising temperatures mean an increase in dangerous fires. More fires mean more pressure on firefighters and our fire service.

"However, our fire service has been cut to the bone over the last decade, and 11,500 firefighter jobs have been slashed since 2010.

"The fire and rescue service must urgently plan for this coming summer and for the future. This must involve properly funding and resourcing our service for the years to come.

"Politicians and chief fire officers have ignored years of warnings. Now they must act."