More fines for Doncaster city centre drivers as council urges motorists to park legally

Dozens of drivers have been fined for dumping their vehicles on pavements – with City of Doncaster Council clamping down on offenders.

A spokesman said: “If you’re visiting the city centre in an evening this Bank Holiday weekend, please plan where you are going to park.

"All the council car parks are just £1 from 6pm to 8am each day so please ensure you park legally.

Drivers have been fined for dumping their cars in disabled bays.

"Recently our enforcement officers were on patrol across Hall Gate, High Street, St Sepulchre Gate, Cleveland Street and East Laith Gate and 30 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued.

"16 of these were for parking in the taxi bays, the rest were due to parking in disabled bays and no waiting bays.”

