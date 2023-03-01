More asylum seekers claiming financial support in Doncaster – as national backlog hits all-time high

The figures come as a refugee charity calls for an asylum system founded on "compassion and competence".

While awaiting a decision asylum seekers are unable to work but can be entitled to financial assistance and accommodation through what is known as 'Section 95' support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claimants may also be eligible for Section 98 – which is given to those who appear destitute and are waiting to see if they are eligible for Section 95 – or Section 4, for after a claim is rejected.

Figures from the Home Office shows 666 people were claiming asylum assistance in Doncaster

Figures from the Home Office shows 666 people were claiming asylum assistance in Doncaster as of December – up from 362 a year before.

Of these people, 463 were receiving Section 95 support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures come as the UK's backlog in asylum applications topped 160,900.

This was up 60% from 100,600 for the same period in 2021, and the highest figure since current records began in 2010.

The Refugee Council charity called the backlog "alarming", adding people fleeing persecution are being left "in limbo" while awaiting a decision.

"We need an asylum system that isn’t just about control, but is also about compassion and competence," its CEO, Enver Solomon, added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to clear the 92,600 initial asylum claims in the system at the end of June 2022 by the end of 2023 – but the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford described the challenge as a “major headache” for the Government.

Senior researcher Dr Peter Walsh said other countries have “routinely received similar or higher numbers of claims” but processing the applications has been “particularly slow in the UK”.

The number of asylum seekers claiming Section 98 support – and therefore judged to be at risk of destitution – doubled from 24,200 to 49,500 last year.

Local figures on Section 98 support have just been made available – with 169 people receiving it in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad