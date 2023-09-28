Moment Doncaster woman says yes as partner proposes on stage at Shania Twain concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Madeleine Roberts was also left open-mouthed in shock when partner Mathew Power, 49, went down on one knee during the show at Manchester’s AO Arena – with the delighted audience screaming at the surprise proposal as he whipped out an engagement ring.

Madeleine, 44, who performs as a tribute act to the Canadian singer, best known for songs such That Don’t Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like A Woman, was told by the star: “That’s so beautiful – congratulations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 58-year-old star, who is currently touring the UK on her Queen Of Me tour, dedicated her next song, From This Moment On to the couple, telling them: “I will dedicate this song specifically to the two of you. Congratulations. I’m happy you said yes!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mat stuns Madeleine with a marriage proposal onstage in front of shocked singer Shania Twain.

Madeleine, who has been performing as the star for 24 years and is a huge fan of the singer, had got VIP tickets for last Monday’s show – which allowed guests on stage during a section of the concert.

She said: “It was a once in a lifetime experience meeting Shania - and then this happened as well!

“At the start of the song, before she sings Shania approaches each table and you have a picture with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was at this point my partner just got a ring out and proposed right there in front of a very shocked Shania and as you can imagine, a more equally shocked me.

The Canadian singer then dedicated From This Moment On to the couple after the shock proposal.

"It was insane. Mat is not in show business at all so I’m not sure how he actually did it!”

Madeleine, who was born in Doncaster and spent her childhood growing up in Wheatley before moving to Thorne and then Pontefract, added: “I turned around to see where Shania was before she approached our table, which was last one and we actually looked each other in the eye.

"I was “oh wow this is it,” then the proposal happened.”

Afterwards, the singer told the audience: “To see that was just so lovely. It was such a nice moment. I’ve had fans propose at my shows before and it was just amazing."

Mat went down on one knee to propose to Madeleine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madeleine began her career as a singer in girl bands, working in the clubs and pubs of Doncaster before becoming a full-time Shania Twain tribute act.

It was the icing on the cake for her – the day before the concert, she was named best overall tribute act at the North Regional Entertainment Awards, landing a place in the national finals on November 24 at the O2 Arena in London.

She added: “That experience was amazing and I was still celebrating.

"Then the very next day I actually meet Shania herself and just when I thought ‘that’s it my life is complete,’ just to really top it off Mat proposed to me and nailed it.

"Safe to say it has been a surreal last few days.”