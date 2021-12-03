Lewis Duncan, who is 17, was last seen in the Horbury area of Wakefield on 18 November.

He is described as being about 5ft 10 ins tall and of slim build.

He was last seen wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms, blue Nike trainers and a blue jacket. He was also carrying a black man-bag,

Missing teen Lewis Duncan has links to South Yorkshire, police say.

He has links to South Yorkshire, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers from both West Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police are hunting for him.

A spokesman for WYP said: “There are concerns for his welfare and enquiries are continuing to locate him.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1258 of 21 November.