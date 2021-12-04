Missing teen could have travelled nearly 200 miles to Doncaster, police say

Essex Police have launched a search for the 16-year-old, named only as Shannon, who went missing from Grays in Essex on December 3.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our colleagues at Essex Police are asking for your help in finding missing Shannon as they believe she could have travelled up through South Yorkshire to Doncaster.

“Given the awful weather today, any help you can give will be appreciated.”

Shannon has gone missing from Essex.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins, with brown shoulder-length hair with a purple colour tint, black coat, fur hood, white Converse trainers and jeans.

She has links to South Yorkshire.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to report information in confidence.