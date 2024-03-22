Missing Pam Johnson: Watch police update as hunt for Doncaster teacher goes on

Police have issued a video update as the search for missing Doncaster teacher Pam Johnson goes on.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 09:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers spent yesterday alongside colleagues from Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue to search Sandall Beat Wood, with the hunt going on into the early evening.

It is now more than seven days since 63-year-old Pam, who also goes by the name Shirley, was last seen at a property on Winchester Avenue on Thursday 14 March at around 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since this time, specialist officers from across the force have been working tirelessly to trace Pam’s movements and get answers for her family.

Most Popular
The hunt for missing Pam Johnson goes on.The hunt for missing Pam Johnson goes on.
The hunt for missing Pam Johnson goes on.

Superintendent Eleanor Welsh, from the Doncaster Command Team, has explained what activities have been taking place across the last week as searches for Pam continue.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about Pam’s whereabouts, or dashcam or CCTV footage that can help, to report it to SYP.

Pam is described as a white woman with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and believed to be carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross and chain necklace.

Police spent yesterday searching Sandall Beat Woods for missing Pam.Police spent yesterday searching Sandall Beat Woods for missing Pam.
Police spent yesterday searching Sandall Beat Woods for missing Pam.

If you have any information, no matter how small you believe it to be, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/jvMUA

Please send dashcam footage to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterCCTV