Missing Pam Johnson: Watch police update as hunt for Doncaster teacher goes on

Officers spent yesterday alongside colleagues from Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue to search Sandall Beat Wood, with the hunt going on into the early evening.

It is now more than seven days since 63-year-old Pam, who also goes by the name Shirley, was last seen at a property on Winchester Avenue on Thursday 14 March at around 7pm.

Since this time, specialist officers from across the force have been working tirelessly to trace Pam’s movements and get answers for her family.

The hunt for missing Pam Johnson goes on.

Superintendent Eleanor Welsh, from the Doncaster Command Team, has explained what activities have been taking place across the last week as searches for Pam continue.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about Pam’s whereabouts, or dashcam or CCTV footage that can help, to report it to SYP.

Pam is described as a white woman with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and believed to be carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross and chain necklace.

Police spent yesterday searching Sandall Beat Woods for missing Pam.

If you have any information, no matter how small you believe it to be, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/jvMUA