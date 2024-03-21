Missing Pam Johnson: Search for Doncaster teacher set to enter second week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pam Johnson, also known as Shirley and who works at Doncaster’s Kingfisher Primary School, disappeared last Thursday – with no confirmed sightings since.

Despite extensive appeals and investigations as well as poster campaigns and searches by concerned friends and neighbours, Mrs Johnson’s disappearance remains a mystery.

She was last spotted on CCTV on Thorne Road at 7.29pm last Thursday night after earlier being caught on camera in nearby Winchester Avenue but the trail has since gone cold with no further details on her whereabouts.

The search for missing Doncaster teacher Pam Johnson goes on a week after her disappearance.

A van carrying a huge billboard appeal to help find her has taken to the city’s streets and thousands of posters and flyers have been distributed.

The 63-year-old was seen at a property on Winchester Avenue on Thursday 14 March art around 7pm.

She was filmed on Thorne Road around 30 minutes later.

Officers, detectives and specialist teams are working around the clock to find Pam and continue to appeal to anyone with information that can help.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024.

Pam is white, with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and 5ft 7ins tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and possibly carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross necklace.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/iZvKP