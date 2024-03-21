Missing Pam Johnson: Police search woods in hunt for Doncaster teacher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge search of Sandall Beat Wood is under way as the hunt for clues to her disappearance goes on a week after she was last seen.

The wood is about a mile and half and a 40 minute walk from where Pam was last seen.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are working together with partners agencies today (21 March) to search woodland as part of efforts to locate missing 63-year-old Pam.”

Police have launched a huge search of Sandall Beat Woods for missing Pam.

Pam, who also goes by the name Shirley, was last seen at a property on Winchester Avenue a week ago on Thursday 14 March at around 7pm. Enquiries have led to sightings of a woman who is believed to Pam on CCTV on Winchester Avenue and Thorne Road around 30 minutes later.

Since this time, specialist officers from across our force have been working tirelessly to trace Pam’s movements and locate her, with partners, community groups and friends getting involved in the efforts.

Thousands of posters have been distributed and a billboard has toured the streets of Doncaster in the hunt for the Kingfisher Primary School teacher in the last few days.

The spokesman added: “This morning, we are working together with colleagues from Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue to search Sandall Beat Wood.

Lowland and Mountain Rescue teams are involved in the search.

“Those living locally will see a significant presence around Sandall Beat Wood and the surrounding area throughout the day as these searches continue.”

“We continue to appeal to anyone with information about Pam’s whereabouts, or dashcam or CCTV footage that can help, to report it to us.”

Pam is described as a white woman with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and believed to be carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross and chain necklace.

Police and search and rescue teams are focusing their efforts on Sandall Beat Woods.

If you have any information, no matter how small you believe it to be, please get in touch online, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024.