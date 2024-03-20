Missing Pam Johnson: Huge billboard travels Doncaster streets as hunt continues for teacher

A van carrying a huge billboard appeal to help find missing Doncaster teacher Pam Johnson has taken to the city’s streets.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Efforts to find missing Pam, also known as Shirley, remain ongoing as concerns for her welfare continue to grow.

Pam, 63, a teacher at Doncaster’s Kingfisher Primary School, was last seen at a property on Winchester Avenue on Thursday 14 March around 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries have led to believed sightings of Pam on CCTV on Winchester Avenue and Thorne Road around 30 minutes later.

Most Popular
A digital billboard has been travelling the streets of Doncaster in the hunt for missing Pam Johnson.A digital billboard has been travelling the streets of Doncaster in the hunt for missing Pam Johnson.
A digital billboard has been travelling the streets of Doncaster in the hunt for missing Pam Johnson.

She has not been heard from since and enquiries to locate her are continuing, with community groups and friends getting involved.

Yesterday (19 March) a digi-van displaying Pam’s photograph and details drove around the Wheatley area to appeal to the public for information that can assist officers with their enquiries.

Pam’s friends and the local community have also been flooding the area with leaflets about her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers, detectives and specialist teams are working around the clock to find Pam and continue to appeal to anyone with information that can help.

The hunt for missing primary school teacher Pam Johnson is ongoing.The hunt for missing primary school teacher Pam Johnson is ongoing.
The hunt for missing primary school teacher Pam Johnson is ongoing.

If you have information, no matter how small, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024.

Pam is white, with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and 5ft 7ins tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and possibly carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross necklace.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/iZvKP

Please send dashcam footage to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

Related topics:DoncasterCCTV