Pam Johnson, also known as Shirley, has not been seen since March 14, with police and members of the public carrying out searches of woodlands, rivers, streams and lakes across Doncaster.

She was last seen on Thorne Road at around 7.29pm – and the trail has gone cold since then, with no confirmed sightings of CCTV footage showing where she went after leaving a property in Winchester Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Facebook page has been set up to co-ordinate the hunt for Pam, a teacher at Kingfisher Primary School and where her daughter Samantha has been keeping members of the public informed.

She said: “Police have not yet come across any sightings of her on the night using CCTV from buses - they are still appealing for anybody else with CCTV in the area to confirm the direction she went in.

"They are reviewing whatever they can get from the technology she had, but they are still struggling to get what’s needed.

"They have done line searches, drone searches, dog searches, underwater searches everywhere in the immediate surrounding areas with no evidence to suggest she had gone there because they have no other direction to go.

“All it takes is for that one person to check 30 minutes worth of footage and they could help give us the route she decided to take and get us all that closer to finding her.

“You are all doing such an amazing job and I am so so so grateful, the family are so grateful beyond words.

"The amount of love and support you are all sharing is a credit to my mother, having influenced so many of your kids in the hundreds of years it seems like she has been teaching at school.

"So many of you feel such a personal connection to this and so many of you are helping just because you are amazing and feel compelled to help in anyway that you can. Keep looking, keep sharing, keep encouraging people to check CCTV, keep pushing.”

Samantha has also answered a number of questions from members of the public about the case.

She said: “She did not take her phone – this is now with the police.

“She did not call anybody from her phone – she is not tech savvy and despite having a phone never used it or charged it.

“She did not take any money – at best we think she may have gone with £6.50, however this may have been spent earlier in the week at the school she works in.

“She did not take a bank card nor have any transactions made historically which can help link her to her whereabouts.

“The police have searched the whole house and outside of the house top to bottom with tactical support going through with a fine tooth comb in case there is anything that could have given a possible link to her whereabouts

“We do not know what was in the bag, we know it is not clothes as none of her clothes are missing.

“All areas that hold meaning, memory, places where loved ones have been cremated/buried, have been checked multiple times.

“Places where she used to live/family members used to live have also been checked.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We continue to appeal to anyone who may have information about Pam’s last movements, doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/