Missing North Yorkshire teenager, 17, could be in Doncaster police say as hunt extends

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:51 BST
A missing 17-year-old from North Yorkshire could be in Doncaster police have said, as the hunt for him is extended.

North Yorkshire Police has renewed its appeal for sightings of missing teenager, named only as Aldo from Northallerton who has been missing since Monday 8 July.

It’s believed that Aldo could have travelled to Doncaster in South Yorkshire or Swansea in South Wales.

He was last seen at his home in Northallerton at around 10pm on Friday 5 July. His family and friends have been unable to contact him ever since and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Teenager Aldo could be in Doncaster, police believe.

He is described white southern European, 5ft 10in tall of slim build with short brown hair.

If you have seen Aldo or have any information please call police on 101

If you have an immediate sighting of him, please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12240121238 when providing police with information.

