Missing North Yorkshire teenager, 17, could be in Doncaster police say as hunt extends
North Yorkshire Police has renewed its appeal for sightings of missing teenager, named only as Aldo from Northallerton who has been missing since Monday 8 July.
It’s believed that Aldo could have travelled to Doncaster in South Yorkshire or Swansea in South Wales.
He was last seen at his home in Northallerton at around 10pm on Friday 5 July. His family and friends have been unable to contact him ever since and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described white southern European, 5ft 10in tall of slim build with short brown hair.
If you have seen Aldo or have any information please call police on 101
If you have an immediate sighting of him, please dial 999.
Please quote reference number 12240121238 when providing police with information.
