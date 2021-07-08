North Wales Police are trying to track down Cherelle Smith and Debbie Hurley who have both gone missing.

Cherelle, 30 is believed to be in company with her mother Debbie Hurley who is 51 years old.

Cherelle is approximately 5ft 4" tall and of stocky build.

Cherelle Smith and Debbie Hurley are missing from North Wales.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the pair who are currently missing from the North Wales Police area.

They are presumed to be travelling in company and police have urged anyone with sightings to get in touch.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: “It may be that they are staying in hotels and may have travelled to the North West and Midlands areas.”

South Yorkshire Police has shared the appeal and it is understood the pair could have travelled to the area.