Missing Midlands man could be in Doncaster, say police as hunt is stepped up
A man missing from the Midlands could be in Doncaster, police believe as the hunt is stepped up for him.
Warwickshire Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man named only as ‘Alexis’ from Rugby who has not been seen for over a week.
Officers are keen to trace him and are investigating the possibility he may have travelled to Doncaster
He was last seen at his home on July 4 and the 38-year-old was then reported missing three days later.
Alexis is white, slim and 6ft 3in tall with short dark brown hair. He also wears glasses.
A Warwickshire Police spokesman said: “Alexis has links to Coventry and police are following leads that he may have travelled to the Doncaster area.”
If anyone has seen or heard from Alexis, or if Alexis is reading this appeal, please contact the police on 101 and quote incident 366 of 7 July 2021.