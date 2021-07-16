Missing Midlands man could be in Doncaster, say police as hunt is stepped up

Alexis, who is missing from Rugby, could be in Doncaster, police say.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man named only as ‘Alexis’ from Rugby who has not been seen for over a week.

Officers are keen to trace him and are investigating the possibility he may have travelled to Doncaster

He was last seen at his home on July 4 and the 38-year-old was then reported missing three days later.

Alexis is white, slim and 6ft 3in tall with short dark brown hair. He also wears glasses.

A Warwickshire Police spokesman said: “Alexis has links to Coventry and police are following leads that he may have travelled to the Doncaster area.”