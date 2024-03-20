Missing Doncaster woman is teacher at primary school as family intensifies hunt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pam Johnson, who is also known as Shirley, has not been seen for nearly a week – with no confirmed sightings since last Thursday night.

Police have issued a string of appeals and thousands of posters have been distributed across Wheatley and Intake where Mrs Johnson, who works at Kingfisher Primary School, was last seen.

A Facebook page to co-ordinate the campaign to find Mrs Johnson has also been set up. You can find the page HERE

The hunt for missing Pam Johnson, also known as Shirley, is ongoing.

She was sighted walking along Winchester Avenue at 7.27pm last Thursday and towards Thorne Road at 7.29pm. There have been no confirmed sightings since.

Her daughter Samantha said: “The ultimate goal is to find that golden nugget of CCTV that helps to determine the route she took.

"Police have been reviewing CCTV footage on more than 20 buses travelling around the area in and around that time to confirm if she did get on a bus or if she can be spotted walking along the road by the CCTV on the outside of a bus.

“As of this moment though, we are still stuck with the last sighting of her being on Thorne Road.”

She is encouraging peoole to check their CCTV/door bell/ dashcam footage and to keep searching.

She said: “Thank you everybody for your help so far – let’s keep on going.”

Earlier this week, police issued a map detailing what are believed to be the last known movements of the 63-year-old.

Doncaster Superintendent Eleanor Welsh said: "We are really grateful for the public's help and information we have received so far as we try to bring Pam back home to her incredibly worried family.

"We are very concerned about Pam's disappearance and have been working around the clock to try and trace her.

"We are now releasing a map of her last known movements, in the hope it may jog somebody's memory.

"Were you in the Wheatley area around the time she went missing? Could you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which might help us with our search?

"You will see a heightened police presence in the local area as we continue our extensive enquiries. Officers will be going door to door, putting up posters and handing out leaflets - if you have a piece of information for us, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please don't hesitate to mention it to us. It might be the vital detail we need to get Pam home."

Pam is described as a white woman with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross necklace.

If you can help pass on information online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024 when you get in touch. You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/OhhuC