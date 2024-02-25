Missing Doncaster teenage girls found safe and well, say police after hunt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two girls, named only by police as Rose and Destiny, were reported missing on Friday at around 4pm after failing to return to their homes from being in Doncaster city centre.

Rose is 14 while Destiny is 13 years old and police launched an urgent appeal through members of the public to help find the missing pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their families had not heard from them since their disappearance and officers said they were becoming increasingly worried for the teenagers.

Police launched a hunt for missing Rose and Destiny.

But last night South Yorkshire Police said the girls, who have links to the Rossington and Bircotes area, had been found.

A spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing teenagers Rose and Destiny.