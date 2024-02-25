Missing Doncaster teenage girls found safe and well, say police after hunt
The two girls, named only by police as Rose and Destiny, were reported missing on Friday at around 4pm after failing to return to their homes from being in Doncaster city centre.
Rose is 14 while Destiny is 13 years old and police launched an urgent appeal through members of the public to help find the missing pair.
Their families had not heard from them since their disappearance and officers said they were becoming increasingly worried for the teenagers.
But last night South Yorkshire Police said the girls, who have links to the Rossington and Bircotes area, had been found.
A spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing teenagers Rose and Destiny.
“They have both been found safe and well. Your support is appreciated.”