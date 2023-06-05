News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down

Missing Doncaster man, 72, found safe and well in city centre say police

A missing man who was at the centre of an urgent police appeal has been found safe and well in the city centre, officers have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST

The 72-year-old went missing from his home in Bentley at 3.30am, sparking urgent concerns for his safety.

But earlier today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We're pleased to let you know that missing Alan from #Doncaster has been found safe and well this afternoon in the city centre.

“Huge thanks to all who shared our appeals.”

Missing Alan has been found safe and well, police have said.Missing Alan has been found safe and well, police have said.
Missing Alan has been found safe and well, police have said.
Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police