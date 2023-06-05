Missing Doncaster man, 72, found safe and well in city centre say police
A missing man who was at the centre of an urgent police appeal has been found safe and well in the city centre, officers have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST
The 72-year-old went missing from his home in Bentley at 3.30am, sparking urgent concerns for his safety.
But earlier today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We're pleased to let you know that missing Alan from #Doncaster has been found safe and well this afternoon in the city centre.
“Huge thanks to all who shared our appeals.”