Missing Doncaster children, aged 11 and 13, found safe and well
Police have confirmed that two children, aged 11 and 13, who were reported missing this week have been found safe and well.
By Darren Burke
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 12:20 pm
The pair, named only as Riley and Kyle, were believed to have been together when they disappeared.
Riley, aged 11, vanished after leaving his town centre house at about 2.15pm on Thursday and Kyle, 13, left his home in the Wheatley area at about 6.45pm that day.
South Yorkshire Police issued their photographs and descriptions and confirmed last night that they had been located.