Missing Doncaster 70-year-old man found safe and well, say police
A missing Doncaster 70-year-old man has been found safe and well, police have said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire launched an appeal to find the missing man, named only as Henry and who was last seen in the Armthorpe area on Friday afternoon.
But this morning South Yorkshire Police said that he had been found after an extensive search.
A spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing Henry last night. We are pleased to report he has been found safe and well!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.