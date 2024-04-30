Missing 15-year-old who sparked huge police search in Doncaster found safe
A missing 15-year-old whose disappearance in Doncaster sparked a huge police hunt has been found safe and well, officers have said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The teen, named only by South Yorkshire Police as Lydia, went missing in the early hours of the morning of April 27 in the Rossington area, with a countywide search launched.
A spokesman said: “Following a missing persons appeal we shared 15-year-old Lydia from Doncaster has now been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.