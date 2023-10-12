News you can trust since 1925
Missing 12-year-old girl could be in Doncaster say police, as hunt launched

A missing 12-year-old girl could be in Doncaster, police have said, as a hunt is launched for her.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:03 BST
The missing girl, named only as Abi, was reported missing from the Worksop area.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police, which is leading the search said: “We are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

She was last seen on Tuesday 10 October 2023 around 11.30am.

Police have launched an urgent hunt for missing Abi.Police have launched an urgent hunt for missing Abi.
Abi is described as a white female, tanned skin, long dark hair, slight build, approximately 5ft tall, last seen wearing a school uniform – black blazer, white shirt, black skirt, black tights, black shoes, possibly carrying a white quilted handbag with a chain.

If you have seen Abi or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 264 of 10th October 2023.

A spokesman for SYP said: “Nottinghamshire Police believe she may be in the the Doncaster or Rotherham area.”

