Missing 12-year-old girl could be in Doncaster say police, as hunt launched

The missing girl, named only as Abi, was reported missing from the Worksop area.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police, which is leading the search said: “We are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

She was last seen on Tuesday 10 October 2023 around 11.30am.

Abi is described as a white female, tanned skin, long dark hair, slight build, approximately 5ft tall, last seen wearing a school uniform – black blazer, white shirt, black skirt, black tights, black shoes, possibly carrying a white quilted handbag with a chain.

If you have seen Abi or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 264 of 10th October 2023.