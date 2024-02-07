Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The determined exploits of Kim Epton and Dave Adamson from Mexborough – along with a host of family and friends – have raised enough cash to fund a ‘cold cot’, a vital piece of equipment that affords families of stillborn children more time to say their goodbyes.

It was all inspired by their son Harry, who born sleeping at 40 weeks, in 2022.

In remembrance of their son, Kim and Dave completed a 10k steps-per-day challenge through January, in addition to completing Dry January.

Parents of baby Harry, Kim Epton and Dave Adamson on the charity walk, Harry's Hike.

They also marched their way through a 5-mile fund-raising walk on what would have been Harry’s second birthday earlier this month.

Kim said: “Cold cots are used to help families to spend a longer period of quality time with their baby and ensure they have this time to say their own personal goodbyes.

“Unfortunately, they’re expensive pieces of equipment and not all hospitals are able to fund them, so we wanted to do our bit in Harry’s memory and raise funds for the Abigail’s Footsteps charity.”

Abigail’s Footsteps is a child bereavement charity that provides support for bereaved parents and also provides specialist training for healthcare professionals.

Friends & family joined Harry's Hike, the charity walk on what would have been Harry's 2nd birthday.

With support from family, friends and more than 130 generous donations, Kim and Dave have smashed their initial fundraising target, raising over £4k.

Kim added: “It’s a cause that is really close to our hearts and we’re thankful to everyone who donated.“

Abigail’s Footsteps have already gone above and beyond to help support hospitals across the region and to have already reached our target of £2,800 to fund a cold cot is amazing.”