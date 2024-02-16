Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The warning, for the whole of South Yorkshire, starts at 3pm on Saturday and runs until 6pm on Sunday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Spells of rain, some heavy, will push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday.

"Some disruption is likely.

Doncaster is braced for heavy rain with a yellow Met Office weather warning issued.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer and ome interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.”