Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain for Doncaster
The warning, for the whole of South Yorkshire, starts at 3pm on Saturday and runs until 6pm on Sunday.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Spells of rain, some heavy, will push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday.
"Some disruption is likely.
“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.
“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer and ome interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.”
The yellow warning is also in place for the East Midlands, the East of England, London and South East England, the North East of England, North West England, South West England, Wales the West Midlands as well as Yorkshire and the Humber.