Met Office issues two separate snow and ice weather warnings for Doncaster

Doncaster is braced for snow and ice with the Met Office issuing two separate yellow weather warnings for snow and ice over the coming week.

The first comes into effect from midnight tonight, running until midnight tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Further snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause further disruption on Tuesday.”

There are warnings of possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers and possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

It also warns of some rural communities becoming cut off and a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, the spokesman said.

A second yellow warning of snow starts at midnight on Wednesday and ends at midnight on Thursday.