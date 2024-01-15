News you can trust since 1925
Met Office issues two separate snow and ice weather warnings for Doncaster

Doncaster is braced for snow and ice with the Met Office issuing two separate yellow weather warnings for snow and ice over the coming week.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jan 2024, 10:46 GMT
The first comes into effect from midnight tonight, running until midnight tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Further snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause further disruption on Tuesday.”

There are warnings of possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers and possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

The Met Office has issued two separate warnings of snow for Doncaster this week.The Met Office has issued two separate warnings of snow for Doncaster this week.
The Met Office has issued two separate warnings of snow for Doncaster this week.

It also warns of some rural communities becoming cut off and a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, the spokesman said.

A second yellow warning of snow starts at midnight on Wednesday and ends at midnight on Thursday.

People have been urged to follow the Met Office for further updates.

