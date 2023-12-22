Met Office issues Christmas Eve yellow weather warning for strong winds in Doncaster
The warning starts at 8am on December 24 and ends at 10pm on Christmas Eve.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Strong, very gusty winds may again cause some travel disruption during Sunday, Christmas Eve.
"There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, while a few roads and bridges could close.
“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and some branches and trees may be damaged or brought down.
“There is a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
“There is a small chance of injuries due to flying debris.”
The latest weather warning comes after Storm Pia brought damage and disruption to Doncaster on Thursday.