Met Office issues Christmas Eve yellow weather warning for strong winds in Doncaster

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds in Doncaster on Christmas Eve.

The warning starts at 8am on December 24 and ends at 10pm on Christmas Eve.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Strong, very gusty winds may again cause some travel disruption during Sunday, Christmas Eve.

"There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, while a few roads and bridges could close.

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and some branches and trees may be damaged or brought down.

“There is a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“There is a small chance of injuries due to flying debris.”