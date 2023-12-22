News you can trust since 1925
Met Office issues Christmas Eve yellow weather warning for strong winds in Doncaster

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds in Doncaster on Christmas Eve.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT
The warning starts at 8am on December 24 and ends at 10pm on Christmas Eve.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Strong, very gusty winds may again cause some travel disruption during Sunday, Christmas Eve.

"There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, while a few roads and bridges could close.

A yellow Met Office weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Doncaster for Christmas Eve.A yellow Met Office weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Doncaster for Christmas Eve.
“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and some branches and trees may be damaged or brought down.

“There is a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“There is a small chance of injuries due to flying debris.”

The latest weather warning comes after Storm Pia brought damage and disruption to Doncaster on Thursday.

