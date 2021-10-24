Adorable Pablo was born two weeks ago and now can be seen being cradled by proud mum Tila in the new South America reserve.

The birth is significant for the rare species as it is thought to be the first ever in the UK.

Mum Tila and dad Geronimo, both brightly coloured and vocal Venezuelan Red Howlers (Alouatta seniculus), only arrived at YWP this year.

Mum and son

Baby Pablo will spend the next few months holding tight on to his mum’s belly and under close supervision.

Red Howler Monkey males have a huge part to place in the rearing of young in their groups, and Pablo has been seen interacting a lot with dad, Geronimo.

YWP’s Primates Team Leader Greg Clifton said: “This is an extremely important birth for this rare species of primate and could be the first time that this species has been bred in the UK.

“Yorkshire Wildlife Park is one of only six zoos in Europe to hold Red Howler monkeys and these are the only ones in England.

Welcome to the world Pablo

“He’s a very lucky baby as the Primate team have seen him being carried by both females in our group.

"Our older female Namid has bred before in the past so has been showing our first time mum Tila how it’s done.”

Halloween Half Term visitors will be thrilled to see the award-winning park’s new arrival while enjoying the creepiest carnival ever with ultimate spooky encounters during a three-day Halloween Adventure.

How cute!?

There is the chance of coming face to face with bone chilling Day of the Dead themed characters and to meet a host of scary and non- scary Halloween characters.

The non-stop entertainment runs until tomorrow Monday the 25th and has live shows, Halloween décor, professional performers, face painting and sideshow games.

The enthralling performers include dancers, jugglers, stilt walkers and aerial performers all carnival costumed and spookily face-painted.

There is also the chance to get hands-on with crafts and games.The main live shows are The Book of Life, a fun-family style pantomime and The Creepy Carnival Show, which celebrates everyone’s favourite Polar bear with his magical friends.

Fancy dress for children is highly recommended.