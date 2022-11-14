Traffic Officer team manager Lukas Cadman and his team managed to get the bird away from danger on the A1M.

Lukas and his team were on patrol when they got a call from concerned motorists about the swan, which was perched by the southbound carriageway between junctions 38 (Red House) and 37 (Marr).

Officers were deployed with a special animal emergency response kit, or a ‘swan kit’ designed to carry swans and similar aquatic birds to safety.

Boris was rescued from the side the A1 near Doncaster.

Lukas said: “It appeared to be quite a young swan. It wasn’t injured thankfully but was understandably nervous.

"There were a couple of worrying moments before we got to the swan – just before we put on a rolling roadblock to slow traffic, it started waddling into the road. Thankfully, we managed to get to it in time.”

Traffic was temporarily halted to enable the rescue.

Lukas said: “We did get a hiss from the swan and some flapping of wings, but it was easier to get hold of than I thought it would be. Once I got hold of its body and neck, it was quite compliant.”

Using the specially designed equipment, Lukas managed to grab the stray creature and carry it into the car and taken to the National Highways outstation at Sprotbrough, where officers gave it the name Boris Swanson.

Lukas said: “Once the swan was safe, we decided to let the RSPCA take over. They came have a look and check it was healthy with no injuries.”

The swan has now been released back into a lake near Doncaster.

Lukas said: “At National Highways we set out to look after all living creatures on the network who need our help. Animals on the roads can present a danger not only to themselves but also to road users, so we were glad to have been able to help this swan.”

Lukas is no stranger to caring for creatures, working as a dog handler in a previous job.