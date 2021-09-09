McDonald's launches vegan McPlant burger - but Doncaster fans will have to wait

McDonald's has launched the McPlant burger.

The burger, which features a plant based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat along with bespoke vegan cheese and vegan sandwich sauce has been unveiled and is being rolled out at 250 restaurants across the UK.

However, Doncaster’s restaurants have not been selected to take part in the trial programme and fans may have to wait until a nationwide roll out in 2022.

It will be trialled in 10 restaurants in Coventry from 29 September and a further 250+ from 13 October.

A spokesman said: “The McPlant delivers the same great taste and experience you would expect from a McDonald’s burger, whilst enabling customers to choose a plant-based menu option.”

McDonald’s has spent three years on research and development to bring the McPlant to British and Irish customers, and every element of the burger was designed with taste and quality top-of-mind – from the plant-based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat, to innovative vegan cheese based on pea protein that tastes just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices, and a new vegan sauce.

The McPlant is fully accredited as vegan by the Vegetarian Society to ensure it meets the highest vegan standards.

It features a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, vegan sauce, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese. It is cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches using dedicated utensils.

Michelle Graham-Clare, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We’re so pleased to be finally launching McPlant in the UK and Ireland. As with every McDonald’s offering, we take our time to ensure it meets the highest standards and is something that all our customers will enjoy. We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.

"Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”