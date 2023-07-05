Mayor gives important update on repair works and re-opening of Doncaster leisure centre

Thorne Leisure Centre is currenty undergoing a huge overhaul as part of a multi-million pound enhancement project – but the works were delayed earlier this year after a fire broke out on the roof of the building.

But the mayor and Chris Hone, chief operating officer for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Centre, have said work is continuing at pace with the centre due to open its doors again next year.

Giving an update on Thorne and other projects in Doncaster, the mayor said: “Works on the refurbishment of Thorne Leisure Centre are progressing well, with a planned re-opening of Spring 2024.

Work on Thorne Leisure Centre is progressing. (Photo: DCLT).

“This major refurbishment will see a new bowling alley, gym and café as well as improvements to the pool and building.

“Since 2021 we have delivered improvements across the Doncaster Leisure estate including; Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Rossington Leisure Centre, Askern Leisure Centre and Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre and Campsite.

“In relation to Edlington Leisure Centre, we hope to submit a scheme to the Levelling Up Found round 3 to facilitate a rebuild.

“The Levelling Up Fund round 3 was announced by Michael Gove in January, yet still no criteria has been set or application window opened. This is deeply frustrating.”

Mr Hone said: “Works on the refurbishment of Thorne Leisure Centre are continuing to progress well.

“This month work to glaze the rear and side elevations and to decorate the pool ceiling facias has taken place.

“The internal drainage package of works has started, and the replacement of the pool filtration pipework has begun.

“Over the coming weeks we will see the first fix of the pool hall lighting and a number of new internal walls built.

“We will also see work on the flooring and tiling in the Changing Village get underway and the exterior doors will be replaced.

“This is a major refurbishment, and we will keep our local community up to date with progress on a regular basis.