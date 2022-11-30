Mateusz Chojnowski murder: Steven Ling goes on trial over Doncaster city centre killing
A businessman accused of killing a 28-year-old man in Doncaster city centre has gone on trial for the attack.
Steven Ling, 38, of Park Drain, Westwoodside, is appearing before Sheffield Crown Court charged with the murder of Mateusz Chojnowski in the city centre in July.
Mr Chojnowski was found seriously injured on South Parade and later died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday July 2.
A postmortem examination found that he died of injuries to his head, chest and abdomen.
The trial continues.