Masks on and windows open: New Covid rules kick in on Doncaster's buses
Bus passengers in Doncaster will have to wear face masks on buses and windows will be left open on all services as new coronavirus restrictions come into force today.
Bus operator First has told passengers what to expect as the new rules come in.
A spokesman said: “Following The Government’s announcement on new Covid measures, we wanted to take the opportunity to remind you of some of the things we have in place to keep our customers safe when travelling on our buses.
"From 30 November, it is a legal requirement to wear a face covering on board our buses for the duration of your journey.
"Please remember to bring a face covering as without one you will be unable to travel, unless you are exempt.
"We will continue to ensure that all windows are left open for additional ventilation to keep you and others around you safe, so please make sure you wear appropriate layers of clothing to remain comfortable during your journey.”