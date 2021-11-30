Masks on and windows open: New Covid rules kick in on Doncaster's buses

Bus operator First has told passengers what to expect as the new rules come in.

A spokesman said: “Following The Government’s announcement on new Covid measures, we wanted to take the opportunity to remind you of some of the things we have in place to keep our customers safe when travelling on our buses.

"From 30 November, it is a legal requirement to wear a face covering on board our buses for the duration of your journey.

New rules have been brought in on Doncaster's buses from today.

"Please remember to bring a face covering as without one you will be unable to travel, unless you are exempt.