Marshall and Millions: Doncaster vigil to be held for dogs 'murdered' by Met Police

Marshall and Millions, two Staffordshire bull terriers, were gunned down in the capital earlier this month by Metropolitan Police officers after reports that the pair had mauled a woman moments earlier.

Their owner, homeless man Louie Turnbull, 46, who was tasered and arrested, has appeared in court charged with being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

However, protests and vigils are being held across the country in support of the dogs, calling for the police officers who killed them to face justice.

A vigil is to be held in Doncaster for Marshall and Millions, two dogs killed by the Met Police in London.

The Doncaster vigil will be held in the High Street in the city centre from 1pm on June 4.

Organiser Joanna Behrendt: “The peaceful vigil shows our support, love and concern for Marshall and Millions.

"Two beautiful boys were shot dead by the Met Police in London.

"Banners and posters are welcome. Please remember that this is not a protest. #justiceformarshallandmillions.”

Earlier this month, 200 members of Animal Rising, the group who disrupted the Grand National, held a demonstration outside Scotland Yard where Mr Turnbull told the crowd that officers had ‘murdered’ his dogs.

Addressing the crowd, Turnbull said: ‘They pulled out all their weapons. They were intimidating me and the dogs. And all they were doing was trying to protect me. I had them on the lead, I was pulling them away and they just murdered them. I can’t sleep'.

Witnesses who saw the woman being 'attacked' by the two dogs claimed she had got caught up the their leads and was not seriously injured.

Animal Rising said: “We are here to remember the two beautiful dogs Marshall and Millions who were killed by the Met Police, to remember all the human and non-human lives that are taken every day at the hands of the state and the police, and to hold the Met Police accountable for their actions.”