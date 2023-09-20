Market traders invited to apply for grants at new shopping precinct near Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Heart of Goldthorpe project is nearing completion - and a call has gone out for traders who currently don’t serve the area to come forward.

Barnsley Council is offering an incentive of a £2,000 grant for traders to set up stall in Goldthorpe.

A spokesman said: “As part of our investment in local towns and villages and the creation of the Heart of Goldthorpe square, we’re offering an exciting opportunity to support businesses in Goldthorpe.

Goldthorpe is being transformed with a brand new market area.

“Market traders can sign up for a stall in Goldthorpe’s new town square and will be able to apply for a business grant of £2,000.”

The grant, funded by BMBC’s Principal Towns budget, is available to new and existing businesses that do not currently operate within Goldthorpe.

New and existing businesses can apply online for the grant, for which they will be required to meet the following terms, including:

They do not already trade in Goldthorpe.

Traders who are new to trading will be required to join the NMTF, the cost of which can be reclaimed via any grant award.

Businesses will be required to sign a licence agreement and agree to a rent incentive package detailed on the application form.

Goldthorpe Market is due to open in October and will take place every Thursday from 9am to 3pm.

Work is nearing completion on the Heart of Goldthorpe, a key part of the wider transformation of Goldthorpe, which has been funded by the UK Government’s Towns Fund investment.

The square’s design was shaped with views from residents and businesses through a series of face-to-face consultations.

Coun Robin Franklin, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “Exciting plans are underway and Goldthorpe Market will be an ideal place for everyone to shop, socialise and relax.

“Whether you are a small business looking for somewhere to showcase your products or an established trader looking to increase your profile and attract new customers, we’d be pleased to hear from you.“I look forward to welcoming our new traders and shoppers to the Heart of Goldthorpe, which will help shape a bright new future for Goldthorpe through the market and public events.”