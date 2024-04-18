Margaret Thatcher 'dartboard' left in Doncaster club urinal after Miners' Strike anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The archery target disc featuring the former Conservative PM’s image was left at Hatfield Pit Club following a recent march commemorating the 40th anniversary of the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike.

The “P-Target” sticker carries the message “Bullseye Wins!!,” with Mrs Thatcher’s face at the centre of the image.

Baroness Thatcher, who died in April 2013, at the age of 87, was seen as a hate figure by miners’ during the bitter year long dispute which pitted Mr Scargill’s National Union of Mineworkers against the Tory government in a row over pit closures.

A target featuring the face of Margaret Thatcher was left in a Doncaster urinal following a Miners' Strike anniversary event. (Photo: Facebook).

Following her death, street parties were held and effigies burned in the streets in Doncaster.