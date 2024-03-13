Man's death at centre of Doncaster murder probe no longer treated as suspicious

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers attended a property in Shirley Road at around 5pm on Monday where they discovered the body of a 56-year-old man.

Nearby residents reported a heavy police presence at the scene throughout Monday evening and into Tuesday morning, with a number of forensic officers reported at the scene.

Video showed numerous police vehicles at the scene close to the junction with Urban Road.

Police say the man's death in Shirley Road is no longer being treated as suspicious.

South Yorkshire Police have this afternoon given an update on the investigation.

A spokesman said: “The death of a man in a property is no longer being treated as suspicious.

"His family have since been located and are being supported by specialist officers.

“A 47-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the death has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

A scene which was in place in Shirley Road has since been lifted but there will be additional patrols in the area for community reassurance.

Detective Inspector Mark Nicholson-Gee said: "We are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the man's death and I would encourage anyone with information that may help us to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to report it to polices by calling 101 and quoting incident number 691 of 11 March 2024.