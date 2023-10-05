News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Man's body found by police lay undiscovered in Doncaster flat for three weeks, say neighbours

A man found dead in his Doncaster flat may have lain undiscovered for up to three weeks, neighbours have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police and ambulance crews were called to the flat in Edlington last month and made the grim discovery after breaking into the property.

The man has not been formally identified, but has been named locally as Richard Hannan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is thought he was in his ‘late 60s or early 70s,’ with one neighbour describing him as ‘a loner’ and a ‘very private person’ but also a ‘very kind man’ who provided impromptu taxi services for people in the area.

The man's body was found in a flat above the Costcutter store in Edlington, neighbours said.The man's body was found in a flat above the Costcutter store in Edlington, neighbours said.
The man's body was found in a flat above the Costcutter store in Edlington, neighbours said.
Most Popular

Emergency services were called to his flat above the Costcutter store in Edlington Lane on September 26.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “This was a non-suspicious death and we won’t be providing any more details.”

A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We attended a private address in the Edlington area on 26 September following a concern for welfare call.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “It's a very sad story.

"He used to taxi people about day or night when they had no alternative.

"He was a very kind man. Its very sad a person passed away and was not discovered for three weeks.

“He had taken me to hospital appointments and other residents of Edlington would phone him day or night and he would always drive out to collect them and drive them home or take them where they needed to be.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He didn't taxi for a living he was retired, and he only accepted the petrol money, he didn't do it for profit.

"He moved to Edlington about ten years ago and he'd lived all over the country.

"He was a very private person, a loner. I'm not aware that he had any family, but apparently he has or had a brother, who the police are trying to find.

"He was a very intelligent man, knowledgeable on many many things, and excellent on quizzes. But he didn't really socialise.”

Anyone who may have details which can help, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Related topics:EdlingtonDoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceEmergency servicesYorkshire Ambulance Service