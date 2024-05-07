Man who hurled tiles at police in Doncaster roof stand-off is arrested
Police were forced to seal off Hatfield Lane in Armthorpe yesterday morning after a man climbed onto the roof of a property in nearby Haydn Griffiths Way.
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the man was later brought down to safety and added: “A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicious of two counts of criminal damage and assault of an emergency worker. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
Police, paramedics and fire crews were all called to the new housing estate near to the A630 West Moor Link Road in Armthorpe.
Eyewitnesses reported a shirtless man climbing onto the roof of a property in the new Albermarle Homes estate off Hatfield Lane and hurling slates at police officers on the ground below.
Emergency services say they had been responding to “concern for the welfare” of the man.
