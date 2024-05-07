Man who hurled tiles at police in Doncaster roof stand-off is arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were forced to seal off Hatfield Lane in Armthorpe yesterday morning after a man climbed onto the roof of a property in nearby Haydn Griffiths Way.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the man was later brought down to safety and added: “A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicious of two counts of criminal damage and assault of an emergency worker. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, paramedics and fire crews were all called to the new housing estate near to the A630 West Moor Link Road in Armthorpe.

A man has been arrested after a stand-off with police on the roof of a house in Doncaster.

Eyewitnesses reported a shirtless man climbing onto the roof of a property in the new Albermarle Homes estate off Hatfield Lane and hurling slates at police officers on the ground below.