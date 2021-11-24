Man who died in fatal road crash near Doncaster named as inquest set to open

David Clark, 77, died on the A19 north of Doncaster when his car and an HGV were involved in a head-on collision near Womersley on November 4.

Police were called to the road north of Askern at around 10am on that date after reports of a white Jaguar XF saloon car travelling south towards Doncaster colliding with an orange DAF large goods vehicle that was going on the opposite direction.

Mr Clark, of Doncaster, sadly died at the scene.

Police and emergency services spent nine hours at the collision near Womersley on November 4.

The driver of the DAF, a man aged in his early 30s from Barnsley, suffered a serious leg injury.

The road was closed for nine hours, with air ambulances called to the scene.