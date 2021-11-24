Man who died in fatal road crash near Doncaster named as inquest set to open
A man in his 70s who died when his Jaguar collided with a lorry on a major Doncaster road has been named as an inquest into his death opens.
David Clark, 77, died on the A19 north of Doncaster when his car and an HGV were involved in a head-on collision near Womersley on November 4.
Police were called to the road north of Askern at around 10am on that date after reports of a white Jaguar XF saloon car travelling south towards Doncaster colliding with an orange DAF large goods vehicle that was going on the opposite direction.
Mr Clark, of Doncaster, sadly died at the scene.
The driver of the DAF, a man aged in his early 30s from Barnsley, suffered a serious leg injury.
The road was closed for nine hours, with air ambulances called to the scene.
North Yorkshire and York Coroner Jon Heath will open the hearing in Northallerton today.