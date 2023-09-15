Man taken to hospital after two vehicle crash shuts Doncaster motorway
A man has been taken to hospital following a collision between two vehicles on the A1(M) near Doncaster this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:20 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision blocking two lanes of the northbound A1(M) between junction 35 and 36 at 11:15am today.
A force spokesman said: “One man has been taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
"The scene was cleared just before 12:30pm and traffic has now resumed in all lanes.”