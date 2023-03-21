News you can trust since 1925
Man taken to hospital after falling down a crag and police, fire, ambulance and mountain rescue were scrambled to emergency incident at Doncaster beauty spot

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:19 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 13:19 GMT

A spokemsan for Yorkshire Ambulance Service explained: “We received an emergency call at 2.09pm on Saturday to reports of a male who had fallen from a crag at Levitt Hagg Woods near Sprotbrough.

"In addition to Mountain Rescue, a number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene including an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, and the Hazardous Area Response Team. One patient was conveyed to DRI.

The rescue scene on Saturday
