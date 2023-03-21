Man taken to hospital after falling down a crag and police, fire, ambulance and mountain rescue were scrambled to emergency incident at Doncaster beauty spot
A spokemsan for Yorkshire Ambulance Service explained: “We received an emergency call at 2.09pm on Saturday to reports of a male who had fallen from a crag at Levitt Hagg Woods near Sprotbrough.
"In addition to Mountain Rescue, a number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene including an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, and the Hazardous Area Response Team. One patient was conveyed to DRI.