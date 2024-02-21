Man suffers facial injuries after attack with hammer and bottles in Doncaster street
Police were called at 4.56pm yesterday (20 February) to reports of an assault on Hirst Gate in the Mexborough area of Doncaster, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
The statement said: “It is reported that a man in his 20s suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a hammer and glass bottles.
“Two men aged 43 and 44 who were arrested on suspicion of affray have since been released with no further action.
“Anyone with information about this incident should contact us on 101, quoting incident number 660 of 20 February 2024.”
Eyewitnesses reported a large number of police vehicles in the area in the aftermath of the incident.
You can also contact UK independent charity Crimestoppers through their call centre where you can report information in confidence.
Anyone who may be able to help can contact the organisation on 0800 555 111.