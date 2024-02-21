News you can trust since 1925
Man suffers facial injuries after attack with hammer and bottles in Doncaster street

A man suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a hammer and glass bottles in a Doncaster street.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:26 GMT
Police were called at 4.56pm yesterday (20 February) to reports of an assault on Hirst Gate in the Mexborough area of Doncaster, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

The statement said: “It is reported that a man in his 20s suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a hammer and glass bottles.

“Two men aged 43 and 44 who were arrested on suspicion of affray have since been released with no further action.

Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was attacked.Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was attacked.
“Anyone with information about this incident should contact us on 101, quoting incident number 660 of 20 February 2024.”

Eyewitnesses reported a large number of police vehicles in the area in the aftermath of the incident.

You can also contact UK independent charity Crimestoppers through their call centre where you can report information in confidence.

Anyone who may be able to help can contact the organisation on 0800 555 111.

